After first posting Sunday on Facebook for help finding their missing alligators, a Lebanon County couple has now been cited by their township for keeping such exotic pets.

Laws governing ownership of alligators vary from place to place across the state and are specific to each municipality.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission states on its website that it does not regulate nonnative species of reptiles and amphibians as long as they are not released. Additionally, according to the commission there is no state permit required to keep them. However, the website does state that local municipalities may regulate ownership of different animals and recommends that people who want to own such animals check with their local municipality.

In the case of the two alligators that went missing in North Cornwall, Brandy and Erik Gwynn, owners of the reptiles, were cited by North Cornwall Township police, according to Shawna Urban, administrative assistant with the township.

The Gwynns were cited under North Cornwall Township Nuisance Ordinance #315, Urban said Wednesday.

Included in Article III of the ordinance, in a section addressing animals, is a passage that states that “(it) shall be unlawful for any person to harbor or keep a vicious animal or illegal exotic animal within the Township.” It goes on to state that any animal that is located off the owner’s property by a police officer or humane officer can be seized.

“To my knowledge, the township has not experienced a situation like this,” township manager Thomas Long said. “The police will make that call (on whether to seize the animals), if found, and will most likely notify an agency experienced in capturing vicious animals. I’m not sure where they would be taken if captured.”

Urban also said the township has a zoning ordinance that precludes keeping “Exotic Animals” as domestic pets.

As of Wednesday the alligators have not been found.