With Halloween quickly approaching, so are trick-or-treat nights in York County.
This year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31.
Here is a list of municipalities that have days other than Halloween for trick-or-treating.
Oct. 25
Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m.
Penn Township: 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 26
Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 27
Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 28
Dillsburg: 6-8 p.m.
Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in York County that you would like featured here? Or do you know of any municipalities with different trick-or-treat days? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with the details.
