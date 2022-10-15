With Halloween quickly approaching, so are trick-or-treat nights in York County.

This year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31.

Here is a list of municipalities that have days other than Halloween for trick-or-treating.

Oct. 25

Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Penn Township: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 26

Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 27

Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 28

Dillsburg: 6-8 p.m.

Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in York County that you would like featured here? Or do you know of any municipalities with different trick-or-treat days? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with the details.

