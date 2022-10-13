Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your best costumes ready for trick-or treating in Lebanon County.

For most of Lebanon County, Trick or Treat night is Oct. 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rain date of Oct. 31.

There are a few alternate Halloween events being held in Lebanon County:

Oct. 21

6-8 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat at Family Karate, 1640 North 7th St.

Oct. 25

6 -7:30p.m.: YMCA trunk-or-treat at YMCA Parking Lot, 201 North 7th St.

Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in Lebanon County that isn't featured here? Or do you know of a municipality with a different trick-or-treating day? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with the details.

