With Halloween quickly approaching so is Trick-or-Treat nights in Dauphin County. This year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31 with a few exceptions.

Oct. 27

Highspire Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Harrisburg City: 6-8 p.m.

Middletown Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Steelton Borough: 6-8 p.m.

Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in Dauphin County that you would like featured here? Or do you know of any municipalities with different trick-or-treat days? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with the details.

