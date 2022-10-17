Halloween is almost here which means it's almost time to go trick-or-treating.

In Chester County this year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31.

There are a few alternate Halloween events being held in Chester County:

Oct. 29

3-5 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat with The Upper Uwchlan Township Police Department and Park & Recreation Board, at Hickory Park, 315 Park Road Chester Springs.

Are you hosting a trunk-or-treat night in Chester County that you would like featured here? Or do you know of any municipalities with different trick-or-treat days? Email arejrat@lnpnews.com with the details.

Know an interesting story in the areas surrounding Lancaster County? Submit it to our regional reporter