With Halloween quickly approaching so is Trick-or-Treat nights in Berks County. This year, trick-or-treating will be held in most municipalities on Halloween, which falls on Monday, Oct. 31.

Oct. 22

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Trunk-or-treat at Muhlenberg Community Library, 3612 Kutztown Road Laureldale, PA 19605

Oct 23

9 -11 a.m.: Trick or Treat at the Reading Public Museum. Registration is required. Ages 2-12. Register here: https://www.readingpublicmuseum.org/halloween

