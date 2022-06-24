If there is a fireworks display you know of and would like added to the list contact arejrat@lnpnews.com

Berks County

Robesonia Borough​

June 25, 10 p.m., behind Robesonia Borough Hall at 75 South Brooke St

Shillington Borough​

July 9, 10 p.m., fireworks will be a part of the 46th annual Community Days event, on the grounds of the Governor Mifflin School District along East Lancaster Avenue.

Chester County

Tredyffrin Township

July 4, dusk, Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road Chesterbrook

Upper Merion Township

July 4, 9:15 p.m., Heuser Park in King of Prussia

Dauphin County

Harrisburg

July 4, 9:15 p.m., after the Food Truck Festival, Riverfront Park at 200 S Front St

Hershey Park

July 3, 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 4.

Lower Paxton Township

July 3, 9:15 p.m., Koons Park at 6030 Larue St

Upper Paxton Township

July 1, 9:30 p.m., Riverfront Park in Millersburg

Lebanon County

Lebanon City

July 4, 9 p.m., Coleman Memorial Park. Rain date is July 5.

York County

York City

July 3, 9:15 p.m., part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater at 1501 Mount Zion Road