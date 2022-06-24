If there is a fireworks display you know of and would like added to the list contact arejrat@lnpnews.com
Berks County
Robesonia Borough
June 25, 10 p.m., behind Robesonia Borough Hall at 75 South Brooke St
Shillington Borough
July 9, 10 p.m., fireworks will be a part of the 46th annual Community Days event, on the grounds of the Governor Mifflin School District along East Lancaster Avenue.
Chester County
Tredyffrin Township
July 4, dusk, Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road Chesterbrook
Upper Merion Township
July 4, 9:15 p.m., Heuser Park in King of Prussia
Dauphin County
Harrisburg
July 4, 9:15 p.m., after the Food Truck Festival, Riverfront Park at 200 S Front St
Hershey Park
July 3, 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 4.
Lower Paxton Township
July 3, 9:15 p.m., Koons Park at 6030 Larue St
Upper Paxton Township
July 1, 9:30 p.m., Riverfront Park in Millersburg
Lebanon County
Lebanon City
July 4, 9 p.m., Coleman Memorial Park. Rain date is July 5.
York County
York City
July 3, 9:15 p.m., part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater at 1501 Mount Zion Road