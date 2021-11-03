York County saw just under a third of its voters mail-in or show up to the polls to vote for the 2021 municipal elections.
For York County, that’s 86,178 of its 304,260 registered voters. As of Nov. 3, all 161 of the county’s precincts had reported results from Tuesday night.
Here are the results for township supervisor, mayor and school board races. Candidates who were in the lead as Wednesday are indicated in bold.
For full results click here.
East Manchester Township Supervisor
Democrat/Republican Darryl Albright: 1,212
Hellam Township Supervisor
Republican Nedette Otterbein: 1,031
Republican David M. Cox: 648
Democrat Devin Winand: 559
Lower Chanceford Township Supervisor
Democrat/Republican James T. Parlett Jr.: 330
Lower Windsor Township Supervisor
Republican Philmer H. Rohrbaugh: 1,224
Peach Bottom Township Supervisor
Republican Mike Kahl: 548
Democrat Charlene Smith: 143
Hallam Borough Mayor
Republican Susan A. Horner: 322
Mount Wolf Borough Mayor
Democrat Maureen Starner: 142
Independent Louis T. McCaughey Jr.: 135
Wrightsville Borough Mayor
Democrat Tayne-Michelle Slenker: 216
Republican Michael H. Albert: 213
School Director for Eastern York School District Region 1
Republican Cynthia Rohrbaugh: 1,255
Richard Holtzinger: 460
School Director for Eastern York School District Region 2
Republican Mark Keller: 1,155
Republican Richard F. Zepp: 1,038
School Director for Eastern York School District Region 3
Democrat/Republican Doulas R. Bailey Jr.: 354
School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 1
Republican Donna Haywood: 488
Democrat Edward A. Miller: 305
2-year candidates
Republican Kelly A. Henshaw: 423
Democrat/Republican Allan Alva: 372
Democrat Jasmine Smallwood: 256
School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 2
Democrat/Republican Christine Crone: 2,107
School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 3
Republican Stephen Simpson: 1,443
Republican John Blevins: 1,378
School Director for South Eastern School District Region 1
Write-in: 792
Republican Brian Henz: 680
2-year candidates
Write-in: 1,023
School Director for South Eastern School District Region 2
Republican Ronald J. Huber Jr.: 913
Write-in: 725
Republican Brian Zimmerman: 464
School Director for South Eastern School District Region 3
Democrat/Republican: 719