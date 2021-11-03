York County saw just under a third of its voters mail-in or show up to the polls to vote for the 2021 municipal elections.

For York County, that’s 86,178 of its 304,260 registered voters. As of Nov. 3, all 161 of the county’s precincts had reported results from Tuesday night.

Here are the results for township supervisor, mayor and school board races. Candidates who were in the lead as Wednesday are indicated in bold.

East Manchester Township Supervisor

Democrat/Republican Darryl Albright: 1,212

Hellam Township Supervisor

Republican Nedette Otterbein: 1,031

Republican David M. Cox: 648

Democrat Devin Winand: 559

Lower Chanceford Township Supervisor

Democrat/Republican James T. Parlett Jr.: 330

Lower Windsor Township Supervisor

Republican Philmer H. Rohrbaugh: 1,224

Peach Bottom Township Supervisor

Republican Mike Kahl: 548

Democrat Charlene Smith: 143

Hallam Borough Mayor

Republican Susan A. Horner: 322

Mount Wolf Borough Mayor

Democrat Maureen Starner: 142

Independent Louis T. McCaughey Jr.: 135

Wrightsville Borough Mayor

Democrat Tayne-Michelle Slenker: 216

Republican Michael H. Albert: 213

School Director for Eastern York School District Region 1

Republican Cynthia Rohrbaugh: 1,255

Richard Holtzinger: 460

School Director for Eastern York School District Region 2

Republican Mark Keller: 1,155

Republican Richard F. Zepp: 1,038

School Director for Eastern York School District Region 3

Democrat/Republican Doulas R. Bailey Jr.: 354

School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 1

Republican Donna Haywood: 488

Democrat Edward A. Miller: 305

2-year candidates

Republican Kelly A. Henshaw: 423

Democrat/Republican Allan Alva: 372

Democrat Jasmine Smallwood: 256

School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 2

Democrat/Republican Christine Crone: 2,107

School Director for Red Lion Area School District Region 3

Republican Stephen Simpson: 1,443

Republican John Blevins: 1,378

School Director for South Eastern School District Region 1

Write-in: 792

Republican Brian Henz: 680

2-year candidates

Write-in: 1,023

School Director for South Eastern School District Region 2

Republican Ronald J. Huber Jr.: 913

Write-in: 725

Republican Brian Zimmerman: 464

School Director for South Eastern School District Region 3

Democrat/Republican: 719