A few roads will close in certain areas in and around Hershey to accommodate event traffic this Saturday.

Expect normal weekend traffic for Hersheypark and the following closures through the morning and early afternoon as well as during the night, according to Derry Township police:

Closures for the Ben and Tim 5k Run, 9 a.m. to around 11 a.m.

Homestead Road will be completely closed from Governor Road to Chocolate Avenue.

Closures for the Tunnels to Towers parade, 11 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

Chocolate Avenue will be closed form Hockersville Road to Cocoa Avenue.

Cocoa avenue will be closed from Areba to Chocolate Avenues.

Closures for the Dead & Company concert, 7 to 11 p.m.

The Slip Ramp from Park Boulevard will close.

Hotel Road will be closed from Hersheypark Drive to the Hershey Gardens.

Boathouse Road will be closed from Hershey Road, known as Route 39 to Sand Beach Road.