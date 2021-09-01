Colleges, universities and schools across Lebanon, Berks, Dauphin, Chester, Lebanon and York counties are monitoring the weather as remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region. Some have announced early dismissals or closures as a result of the heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Some regions could see as much as 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, and the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch across most of central Pennsylvania. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Additionally, a flood warning has been issued for the Swatara Creek affecting Lebanon and Dauphin counties. A flood warning, which is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring, has also been issued for parts of Chester County, the Conestoga River in Lancaster County and the Yellow Breeches Creek in York County.

The following closures and cancellations have been issued for Wednesday:

Berks County

- Reading School District, Reading: All students will participate in full remote learning. No extracurricular activities or athletic practices today.

Chester County

- Twin Valley and Tredyffrin/Easttown school districts are monitoring the weather but have not announced closures.

Dauphin County

- Capital Area School for the Arts, Harrisburg: All facilities are closed. All students and staff will work from home.

- Dauphin County Technical School, Harrisburg: The school is closed for the day.

- Halifax Area School District, Halifax: The district will have a virtual learning day and all evening activities are cancelled.

- Harrisburg Christian School, Harrisburg: The district is closed for the day.

- Millersburg Area School District, Millersburg: The district will use a fully remote learning day. All evening activities are cancelled.

- Milton Hershey School, Hershey: The school will have a virtual learning day.

- Logos Academy, Harrisburg: The school is closed.

- Northern Dauphin Christian School, Dauphin: The school is closed.

- Premier Arts and Science School, Harrisburg: School is closed. Students are not to report to class and transportation will not be provided.

- Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary School, Middletown: The school is closed and will instead hold a flexible instruction day. It is not a virtual learning day but students will need to complete assignments for each class given by the teachers to be completed and returned the day school resumes.

- Susquehanna Township School District, Harrisburg: All buildings are closed for in-person instruction and there will not be a virtual instruction day. All activities and athletic events scheduled for the day are cancelled. The district will reassess conditions and provide an update on reopening for Sept. 2.

- Upper Dauphin Area School District, Lykens: The district is closed for the day and will not host virtual instruction. A decision for Thursday will be announced Wednesday evening.

Lebanon County

- ELCO School District, Myerstown: An early dismissal is scheduled for the high school at 12:30 p.m., the middle school at 12:40 p.m., the intermediate school at 1:30 p.m. and grades one and two and ELCO Ready students at Jackson and Fort Zeller at 1:45 p.m. AM and full day Career and Technology Center classes will dismiss at 10:40 a.m. and return to ELCO for lunch. PM kindergarten and PM CTC is cancelled. All students will receive lunch before dismissal. All afternoon and evening activities are cancelled.

- Lebanon Valley College, Annville: All classes will be virtual Wednesday. Only essential personnel should report to campus.

- Lebanon School District, Lebanon: An early dismissal is scheduled for the high school and middle schools at 12:30 p.m. and elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.

- Northern Lebanon School District, Fredericksburg: An early dismissal is scheduled for AM Kindergarten at 10 a.m., secondary students at 10:50 a.m. and elementary students at 11:40 a.m. PM Kindergarten is cancelled. Lunches will not be served.

York County

- Central York School District, York: The district is closed to faculty, staff and students for in-person instruction. Instead, staff and students will have a remote learning day. All before and after-school activities and events planned for Wednesday are cancelled.

- Lincoln Charter School, York: The district is closed Wednesday.

- Northeastern School District, Manchester: The district will have a virtual learning day.

- Red Lion Christian School, Red Lion: School will be closed for a distance learning day. Daycare remains open.

- South Eastern School District, Fawn Grove: Grades K-6 will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., South Eastern Middle School will dismiss at 10:45 a.m. and Kennard Dale will dismiss at 10:56 a.m.

- South Western School District, Hanover: Grades K-5 will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and grades six through 12 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. Lunch will be served prior to dismissal. An update will be provided on the status of school operations for Sept. 2 no later than 5 p.m. today.

- Southern York County School District, Glen Rock: All buildings are closed. Instruction continues as a flexible instruction day.

- Spring Grove Area School District, Spring Grove: Grades seven through 12 dismiss at 10:30 a.m., five through six at 11:45 a.m. and K-4 at noon. Lunch will not be served. Synchronous students in grades seven through 12 should follow the early dismissal schedule and SGFlex Asynchronous students will continue work as usual.

- West York Area School District, York: The district is closed for in-person instruction for all students. All students will follow the schedule for a synchronous remote learning day. Student meal pick-ups and after-school activities are cancelled.

- York Academy Regional Charter School, York: The school is closed. Students and staff grades seven through 12 will have an asynchronous learning day. K-6 students will have independent reading. All events and activities are cancelled.

- York Adventist Christian School, York: The school is closed for in-person instruction.

- York Catholic High School, York: The school is hosting a remote learning day. Evening activities are cancelled.

- York City School District, York: The district is closed for all students and 10-month employees. All 12-month employees are expected to report or utilize qualifying leave.

- York Learning Center, York: The center is closed.

- York Suburban School District, York: A dismissal is scheduled for secondary students at 11 a.m. and elementary students at noon. Lunch will be served in elementary schools but not for middle or high schools.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated as other closures and cancellations are announced.