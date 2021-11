All 60 Lebanon County precincts have reported their Nov. 2 elections results and the official winners are becoming clearer.

Of the county’s 90,439 registered votes, a total of 28,413 residents (31% of voters) cast a vote, either by mail-in or in-person.

Here are the results for magisterial judges, mayors and school board directors in Lebanon County so far. Predicted winners are indicated in bold.

Magisterial District Judge 52-2-01

Democrat Aurelis Figueroa: 654

Republican James Capello: 637

Magisterial District Judge 52-3-04

Democrat/Republican John W. Ditzler: 2,930

School Director at Large for the Annville Cleona School District

Democrat Natalie Duvall: 818

Democrat/Republican Kathy Blouch: 1,766

Democrat/Republican Colleen Shay: 1,590

Democrat/Republican Christopher Sirriannia: 1,543

Republican Cindy Eby: 1,896

School Director at Large for the Cornwall-Lebanon School District

Democrat/Republican Susan A. Dieffenbach: 4,776

Democrat/Republican Susan L. Levendoski: 3,998

Democrat/Republican Kyle Bensing: 4,230

Democrat Diane C. Wuori: 3,160

Republican Joel W. Zug: 5,444

School Director at Large for the Eastern Lebanon County School District

Democrat Tracy Hayes: 1,294

Democrat/Republican Denise K. Thomas: 1,390

Democrat Audrey Perry: 948

Democrat Kiya Emerich: 1,038

Republican Rachel Moyer: 2,785

Republican Bonnie Kantner: 2,838

Republican Tom Ferrari: 2,870

School Director at Large for the Lebanon School District

Democrat/Republican Cedric Jordan: 1,349

Democrat/Republican Tracy Johnsen: 1,351

Democrat Joshua W. Spalding: 1,333

Republican Debra L. Bowman: 1,885

School Director at Large for Northern Lebanon School District

Democrat/Republican Staci L. Murray: 1,449

Democrat/Republican Kate Kimble-Tuszynski: 1,173

Democrat/Republican David Kline: 2,247

Democrat Republican Robert England Jr.: 2,273

School Director at Large for Palmyra Area School District

Democrat Mark Bucher: 2,681

Democrat Ryan Patrick: 2,625

Democrat Jim Kreiser: 2,406

Democrat Jeffrey Putt: 2,250

Republican Kayla Leiberher: 3,531

Republican Mandy Braden: 3,546

Republican Mike Koval: 3,508

Republican Joshua Jones: 3,406

School Director at Large for Palmyra Area School District

Democrat David Laudermilch: 2,812

Republican Maryani Cni: 3,593

School Director at Large for Palmyra Area School District

Republican Alicia Haldeman: 4,478

Lebanon City Mayor

Democrat Cedar B. Liriano: 1,210

Republican Sherry Capello: 1,682

Cleona Mayor

Republican Larry Minnich: 349

Cornwall Mayor

Democrat Catherine Miller: 930

Republican Mark Thomas: 1,057

Jonestown Mayor

Republican Joseph Quairoli: 231

Mount Gretna Mayor

Democrat Joseph Shay: 86

Myerstown Mayor

Republican Dane Bicher: 394

Palmyra Mayor

Republican Frederick Carpenter

Richland Mayor

Democrat/Republican Ray Shanaman: 254

For full results click here.