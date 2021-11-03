After Tuesday’s municipal election, Dauphin County has reports from all 159 of its precinct with 98% of mail-in ballots counted.
Here are school board and mayor race results for Dauphin County. Candidates that are slated to win in the county’s unofficial results are indicated in bold.
Hummelstown Borough Mayor
Democrat/Republican David S. Roeting: 885
Middletown Borough Mayor
Democrat David Scully: 416
Republican James H Curry III: 904
School Director at Large for Derry Township School District
Democrat Melinda Curran: 3,023
Democrat Stephen J Ampersand: 2,856
Democrat/Republican Mike Rizzo: 3,572
Democrat Jon R. Sheppard: 2,321
Republican Robert Bennett: 3,043
Republican Lewis Kip Shaw: 3,127
Republican Ericka Schmit: 3,141
School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 1
Democrat/Republican Lynn Sassaman: 1,594
School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 2
Democrat Debra Macut: 910
Democrat/Republican Eric Samples: 902
Republican Jesse Biretz: 1,363
School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 3
2-year candidates
Republican Bob Goduto: 1,586
4-year candidates
Democrat/Republican Kevin Busher: 1,523
School Director for Middletown Area School District
Democrat/Republican Marianna Moore: 2,112
Democrat/Republican Amy Schreffler: 1,880
Democrat Nicole Santos: 1,276
Democrat/Republican John A Ponnett Jr.: 1,762
Republican Melvin A Fager Jr.: 2,149