After Tuesday’s municipal election, Dauphin County has reports from all 159 of its precinct with 98% of mail-in ballots counted.

Here are school board and mayor race results for Dauphin County. Candidates that are slated to win in the county’s unofficial results are indicated in bold.

For full results click here.

Hummelstown Borough Mayor

Democrat/Republican David S. Roeting: 885

Middletown Borough Mayor

Democrat David Scully: 416

Republican James H Curry III: 904

School Director at Large for Derry Township School District

Democrat Melinda Curran: 3,023

Democrat Stephen J Ampersand: 2,856

Democrat/Republican Mike Rizzo: 3,572

Democrat Jon R. Sheppard: 2,321

Republican Robert Bennett: 3,043

Republican Lewis Kip Shaw: 3,127

Republican Ericka Schmit: 3,141

School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 1

Democrat/Republican Lynn Sassaman: 1,594

School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 2

Democrat Debra Macut: 910

Democrat/Republican Eric Samples: 902

Republican Jesse Biretz: 1,363

School Director at Large for Lower Dauphin School District Region 3

2-year candidates

Republican Bob Goduto: 1,586

4-year candidates

Democrat/Republican Kevin Busher: 1,523

School Director for Middletown Area School District

Democrat/Republican Marianna Moore: 2,112

Democrat/Republican Amy Schreffler: 1,880

Democrat Nicole Santos: 1,276

Democrat/Republican John A Ponnett Jr.: 1,762

Republican Melvin A Fager Jr.: 2,149