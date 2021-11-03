Over a third of registered voters in Chester County turned out for the 2021 municipal elections Tuesday or sent in a mail-in ballot.

A total of 132,145 ballots were cast out of 371,980 registered voters. Just under 30,000 of the ballots were submitted as mail-in ballots. By Wednesday, all 230 precincts had reported their results but not all mail-in ballots have been counted.

Here are the results for mayoral and school board races in Chester County. Predicted winners are indicated in bold.

Click here for the full results.

Atglen Borough Mayor

Independent Darren Hodorovich 232

Downingtown Borough Mayor

Democrat/Republican Phil Dague: 1,202

Honey Brook Borough Mayor

Republican Maria Downey: 225

Oxford Borough Mayor

Democrat/Republican Philip Harris: 691

Parkesburg Borough Mayor

Democrat/Republican John P. Hagan II: 513

School Director for Coatesville Area School District Region 1

2-year candidates

Democrat James Bookman : 1,584

School Director for Coatesville Area Region 2

Democrat Rachel Wick: 2,589

School Director for Coatesville Area Region 3

Democrat Rob Fisher: 2,132

Democrat/Republican Andrew Finkboner: 2,578

School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 2

Democrat Madhu Gurthy: 1,293

Republican Christopher Philips: 1,281

School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 4

Democrat Rebecca Britton: 1,047

Republican Margie Miller: 1,137

School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 6

Democrat LeeAnn Wisdom: 1,263

Republican Greg Simotas: 1,205

School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 8

Democrat Mindy Ross: 1,024

Republican Rachel Gibson: 1,117

School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 1

2-year candidates

Democrat/Republican Lisa M. Yelovich: 463

School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 2

Democrat/Republican Samuel J. Ganow: 227

Republican Jere L. Zimmerman: 334

School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 3

Democrat/Republican Robert Matthew Hurley: 772

Democrat Charles Koennecker Jr.: 682

School Director at Large for Oxford Area School District

Democrat Sherri Matis-Mitchell: 1,779

Republican Jennifer Kehs: 2,954

School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 1

Democrat Eric Owens: 399

Republican Kristen Dean: 587

School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 2

Democrat Amy Jones: 577

Republican William Kloss: 979

School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 3

Democrat Jennifer Warren: 865

Republican Mike Blessington: 1,335

School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 2

Democrat Sandra Deemer: 346

Democrat Colleen Yesner: 347

Republican Tracy M. Philips: 745

Republican Jay Oliver: 721

School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 3

Democrat/Republican Gary R. McEwan: 1,438