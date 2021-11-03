Over a third of registered voters in Chester County turned out for the 2021 municipal elections Tuesday or sent in a mail-in ballot.
A total of 132,145 ballots were cast out of 371,980 registered voters. Just under 30,000 of the ballots were submitted as mail-in ballots. By Wednesday, all 230 precincts had reported their results but not all mail-in ballots have been counted.
Here are the results for mayoral and school board races in Chester County. Predicted winners are indicated in bold.
Atglen Borough Mayor
Independent Darren Hodorovich 232
Downingtown Borough Mayor
Democrat/Republican Phil Dague: 1,202
Honey Brook Borough Mayor
Republican Maria Downey: 225
Oxford Borough Mayor
Democrat/Republican Philip Harris: 691
Parkesburg Borough Mayor
Democrat/Republican John P. Hagan II: 513
School Director for Coatesville Area School District Region 1
2-year candidates
Democrat James Bookman : 1,584
School Director for Coatesville Area Region 2
Democrat Rachel Wick: 2,589
School Director for Coatesville Area Region 3
Democrat Rob Fisher: 2,132
Democrat/Republican Andrew Finkboner: 2,578
School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 2
Democrat Madhu Gurthy: 1,293
Republican Christopher Philips: 1,281
School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 4
Democrat Rebecca Britton: 1,047
Republican Margie Miller: 1,137
School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 6
Democrat LeeAnn Wisdom: 1,263
Republican Greg Simotas: 1,205
School Director for Downingtown Area School District Region 8
Democrat Mindy Ross: 1,024
Republican Rachel Gibson: 1,117
School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 1
2-year candidates
Democrat/Republican Lisa M. Yelovich: 463
School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 2
Democrat/Republican Samuel J. Ganow: 227
Republican Jere L. Zimmerman: 334
School Director for Octorara Area School District Region 3
Democrat/Republican Robert Matthew Hurley: 772
Democrat Charles Koennecker Jr.: 682
School Director at Large for Oxford Area School District
Democrat Sherri Matis-Mitchell: 1,779
Republican Jennifer Kehs: 2,954
School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 1
Democrat Eric Owens: 399
Republican Kristen Dean: 587
School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 2
Democrat Amy Jones: 577
Republican William Kloss: 979
School Director for Oxford Area School District Region 3
Democrat Jennifer Warren: 865
Republican Mike Blessington: 1,335
School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 2
Democrat Sandra Deemer: 346
Democrat Colleen Yesner: 347
Republican Tracy M. Philips: 745
Republican Jay Oliver: 721
School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 3
Democrat/Republican Gary R. McEwan: 1,438