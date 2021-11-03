Berks County only had four contested races for borough mayor and 11 of 18 contested school board races.
Here are the 2021 election results for several school districts and townships in Berks County. Candidates currently in a position to win are indicated in bold.
Results may not include mail-in ballot votes.
For full results click here.
Mohnton Borough Mayor
Democrat Eric Burgis: 575
Shillington Borough Mayor
Republican Andrew R. Hivner: 815
Sinking Spring Borough Mayor
Democrat Gary Cirulli: 453
Wyomissing Borough Mayor
Republican Frederick C. Levering: 1,933
Democrat Adrian Jadic: 1,090
School Director for Wyomissing Area School District
2-year candidates
Republican Steven Pottieger: 2,560
Unaffiliated Valentin Rodriguez Jr.: 379
4-year candidates
Republican Rachel Elizabeth Kuhn: 2,432
Democrat Melissa G. Phillips: 2,137
Democrat Terrie Taylor: 2,067
Democrat Esmie Veronica Townsend: 1,427
Libertarian Jessica D. Stabile: 782
Unaffiliated Valentin Rodriguez Jr.: 468
School Director for Governor Mifflin School District
4-year candidates
Republican James D. Ulrich: 4,144
Republican Christina Worley: 3,842
Democrat Michele Hill-Obrien: 3,515
Republican Annette C. Baker: 3,454
Democrat Caryn Friedlander: 3,450
Republican Tyler Youse: 3,344
School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 1
4-year candidates
Republican Gary G. Neider: 1,070
School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 2
4-year candidates
Democrat Dennis Manbeck: 1,021
School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 3
4-year candidates
Republican Joshua Speirs: 803
Republican Frank Kaczmarczyk: 682
Democrat Hector R. Feliciano: 373
School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 1
4-year candidates
Republican Kyle Moyer: 1,436
School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 2
4-year candidates
Republican Tracy M. Phillips: 551
Republican Jay Oliver: 531
Democrat Sandra Deemer: 378
Democrat Colleen Yenser: 376