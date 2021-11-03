Berks County only had four contested races for borough mayor and 11 of 18 contested school board races.

Here are the 2021 election results for several school districts and townships in Berks County. Candidates currently in a position to win are indicated in bold.

Results may not include mail-in ballot votes.

For full results click here.

Mohnton Borough Mayor

Democrat Eric Burgis: 575

Shillington Borough Mayor

Republican Andrew R. Hivner: 815

Sinking Spring Borough Mayor

Democrat Gary Cirulli: 453

Wyomissing Borough Mayor

Republican Frederick C. Levering: 1,933

Democrat Adrian Jadic: 1,090

School Director for Wyomissing Area School District

2-year candidates

Republican Steven Pottieger: 2,560

Unaffiliated Valentin Rodriguez Jr.: 379

4-year candidates

Republican Rachel Elizabeth Kuhn: 2,432

Democrat Melissa G. Phillips: 2,137

Democrat Terrie Taylor: 2,067

Democrat Esmie Veronica Townsend: 1,427

Libertarian Jessica D. Stabile: 782

Unaffiliated Valentin Rodriguez Jr.: 468

School Director for Governor Mifflin School District

4-year candidates

Republican James D. Ulrich: 4,144

Republican Christina Worley: 3,842

Democrat Michele Hill-Obrien: 3,515

Republican Annette C. Baker: 3,454

Democrat Caryn Friedlander: 3,450

Republican Tyler Youse: 3,344

School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 1

4-year candidates

Republican Gary G. Neider: 1,070

School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 2

4-year candidates

Democrat Dennis Manbeck: 1,021

School Director for Conrad Weiser Area School District Region 3

4-year candidates

Republican Joshua Speirs: 803

Republican Frank Kaczmarczyk: 682

Democrat Hector R. Feliciano: 373

School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 1

4-year candidates

Republican Kyle Moyer: 1,436

School Director for Twin Valley School District Region 2

4-year candidates

Republican Tracy M. Phillips: 551

Republican Jay Oliver: 531

Democrat Sandra Deemer: 378

Democrat Colleen Yenser: 376