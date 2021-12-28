When: Hempfield school board joint buildings, grounds, and finance committee meeting, Dec. 21, held in person and via Zoom.

What happened: Rather than moving forward with the motion for optional quarantine and amending the district’s health and safety plan, the board unanimously expressed support for Superintendent Michael Bromirski and the administration to create new protocols for when those who are asymptomatic and unvaccinated are identified as a close contact of COVID-19 exposure.

Plans: The board and Bromirski discussed possible protocols and came up with the following: If an unvaccinated student or staff member is identified as a close contact and they are asymptomatic, instead of requiring quarantine, they would have the option to stay in school as long as they wear a mask, with no exceptions. If they choose to get tested on the fifth day or after and the result is negative, they can stop wearing a mask. If positive, they would need to isolate. The new protocols will be fine-tuned and communicated to the district within the next weeks.

Why it’s important: Several parents have expressed frustration over their kids being quarantined multiple times. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County has doubled in the last four weeks, straining the local health care system.

Background: At the Dec. 14 meeting, the school board tabled a motion to change the district’s quarantine protocols from requiring quarantine to recommending quarantine for an unvaccinated, asymptomatic student or staff member identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 school case.

Public comment: Thirteen community members shared their opinions, about half of them in favor of the motion, and the other half against it. “No one is saying send sick kids to school. We are saying keep the healthy kids in school and trust the parents,” Meridith Hilt said. Grant Schonour said he was disappointed in the board when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts. “We happen to be in the midst of a pandemic, and we have no playbook here. We do have respected experts telling us masking and quarantining works. I implore you to take action rather than sit back and hide behind the politics of the day,” he said.

Teacher and student input: Tony Jannotta, president of The Hempfield Education Association, spoke on behalf of the union’s members. A one-question survey was sent out to 517 members, to which 308 responded. and 66% of them said they were against the motion. Of the student council, 75% were against the motion.

What’s next: The school board will have its regular school board meeting Jan. 11.