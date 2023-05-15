When: Hempfield school board meeting, May 9.

What happened: The school board voted 5-4 to reject the proposed Wit & Wisdom curriculum despite Hempfield educators’ recommendation for its approval. Board members Michael Donato, Linda Johnston, Grant Keener and James Maurer voted in favor of adoption. Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Charles Merris, Patrick Wagner and Justin Wolgemuth voted against it.

Multiple reasons given: The key reason the board offered for the opposition to Wit & Wisdom was the lack of data about its effectiveness. A slide presentation prepared earlier this school year by Jason Hoffman, district supervisor of elementary curriculum, noted “community concerns.” Among the concerns was a second grade unit titled “Civil Rights Heroes” and a fourth grade unit titled “Myth Making.” Wit & Wisdom is used widely by school districts nationwide, and this curriculum has been the target of criticism by conservative groups involved in banning books and opposing school curricula that teach about racism in U.S. history, LGBTQ+ issues, sexuality and other topics. The vote against this curriculum comes as the Hempfield board, also on May 9, advanced policies limiting sexually explicit content in school libraries. The May 9 meeting agenda noted the board met in executive session April 20 “for the sole purpose of collecting information and educating the board about legal implications for policy development.”

Background: The board heard from representatives of Great Minds, the publisher of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum, and from Savvas, a second program under consideration. The district has been piloting the two English language arts curricula this school year for potential implementation across the district for K-6 students. The two curricula are being piloted in classrooms this school year. The teachers in the two coinciding pilot programs were all invited to speak about their experiences with the programs.

Teachers speak: The board heard from numerous teachers who have been part of the pilot program for Wit & Wisdom. Every teacher who spoke had a positive and enthusiastic review and urged the board to adopt it. Only one teacher who piloted the Savvas curriculum attended the meeting to speak about it. Bard noted that fact and asked why that might be. “All the teachers received the same message at the same time, asking them to come and speak, so I can’t say why some came and some didn’t come, but there’s no judgment there,” Superintendent Michael Bromirski said in response. Taylor Machalick, a third grade teacher at Centerville Elementary School, said that when the pilot teachers came together to make a recommendation for which ELA program to adopt, she was “ready to fight for Wit & Wisdom.” She said, “We’re learning these reading and writing skills, but a lot of it is through real people and real-life experiences that the kids have been able to connect to and get excited about. I’ve never had a group of students before this year say, ‘Yay, I can’t wait to write an essay.’ ”

Principals speak: East Petersburg Elementary School Principal Kim Rauscher said she has overseen piloting of Wit & Wisdom in first-, second- and sixth-grade classrooms in her school. “Wit & Wisdom has been amazing to watch our teachers implement,” she said. Mountville Principal Stacy Kain oversaw piloting of Savvas in first-, second-, third-, and sixth-grade classrooms and Wit & Wisdom in fourth- and fifth-grade classes. She found that both pilot programs had positive effects on classroom work.

Quotable: “When I walked into the Wit & Wisdom classrooms, there was a level of engagement that was unlike any other classroom in my life,” Kain said.

Parents speak: Parent Megan Eshleman expressed frustration with the possibility of the board voting to extend the pilot program for another year, saying this would continue the inconsistency in the district’s ELA curriculum. “I think you should approve the recommended elementary ELA curriculum, Wit & Wisdom,” said Eshleman, who is running for school board. Kaleb Best, another school board candidate, spoke in support of adopting Wit & Wisdom and against the delay of doing another year of a pilot program.

What’s next: The administration had recommended the board adopt Wit & Wisdom, but the board voted against that recommendation. After that vote, the board tabled a motion on whether to extend the pilot program for both curricula or extend the pilot for Savvas to be discussed at the Education & Programs committee meeting on May 18. The administration also recommended the board not extend a pilot for another year but not to rush into a decision for the other curriculum just because board members voted against Wit & Wisdom. “Regardless of what program would be chosen, the teachers do need something consistent to guide their instruction. We need consistent resources,” Kain said during her comments.