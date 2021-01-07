When: Hempfield school board meeting, Jan. 5.

What happened: Board members received a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Mike Bromirski. The district is currently using a 14-day rolling case count by building to determine whether to close individual schools. District staff describe a case as “any individual (students or staff) with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 who was physically present in the school setting while infectious, including but not limited to, instruction, work, sports, or extracurricular activities.”

Cases to date: Bromirski said the district has reported 111 cases to the Pennsylvania Department of Health since August, noting that some of the cases involved students or staff who were “not physically present” in school while infectious.

Potential closures: Bromirski stressed families should have backup plans for virtual instruction, as school closures may happen with little notice.

Message to the community: “Your choices could allow in-person instruction to continue. Your choices could reduce the strain on all front-line workers,” district officials posted in their presentation. “Your choices could prevent the spread of COVID-19. Your choices could assure that local medical, education, and other organizations can continue to help you when you need them or your family, friends, neighbors need them.”

Next steps: The board will meet again Jan. 12. The full details of the presentation and all 14-day rolling case counts are available on the district website.