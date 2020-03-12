When: Hempfield school board meeting, March 10.

What happened: Superintendent Mike Bromirski gave an update on the district’s response to a global COVID-19 outbreak.

Background: Bromirski explained the Pennsylvania Department of Education has not yet allowed districts to deviate from the usual 180 days of educational instruction required annually. Zimmerman said administrators have set up an update center with videos, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links and district updates. The resource is accessible from the landing page of the district’s website under “Recent News.”

Quotable: “Our approach is to remain calm, organized, prepared and proactive. We are adhering to the most up-to-date recommendations from our local, state and federal health organizations. ... We may be required to make decisions on short notice,” the district said in a statement issued March 11.

Public comment: Two residents addressed the board with concerns about large class sizes in first grade at Centerville Elementary School.