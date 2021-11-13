When: Hempfield school board meeting, Nov. 9, held at Hempfield high school and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Superintendent Michael Bromirski talked to the board and community members about the recent incident at Hempfield High School where a student brought a knife to school and shared questionable posts on social media.

Why it’s important: The incident is still being investigated and has created tension among students and community members. Carrying a weapon in school is also a violation of Hempfield’s weapons policy.

Background: On Nov. 8, about 30 Hempfield High School students arranged a walkout to protest how district officials handled the potential threat, and students are reacting to how white students may be disciplined compared to Black students. As for the incident, no criminal charges have been filed and the district is still in the process of disciplining the student.

Discussion: When bringing up the topic, Bromirski said, “We cannot talk about students in terms of discipline that we are potentially administering to one student with individuals who are not their parents or guardians.” The student council was present at the board meeting, addressing the walkout. President Jack Kirchner said the group is working on finding ways to solve conflicts within the student body. They will be setting up a time once a month where council officers will hear concerns from students face to face rather than using an anonymous form. Reelected school board member Linda Johnston said she thought it was a great idea to let students talk peer to peer. “After you’ve listened to them, what are you going to do then?” she said, to which Kirchner responded they will bring all documented concerns to the administration.

Quotable: “While things may be on social media, I’m urging the community to please take pause. We will post if there is something to post,” Bromirski said, noting the district needs to do its due diligence, something that takes time.

Staffing shortages: The district is still experiencing shortages when it comes to hourly positions. They currently have 79 openings within paraprofessionals, building aides, custodians and food service workers. The board approved a hiring incentive plan including bonuses for these positions.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will have its board reorganization and committee of the whole meeting Dec. 7.