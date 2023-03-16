When: School board meeting, March 14.

What happened: Superintendent Michael Bromirski said the district has been working on finding solutions for its middle school locker rooms since January.

Background: Hempfield School District has temporarily closed its middle school locker rooms to find solutions that will best meet students’ “individual privacy preferences.” The news of this came shortly after a district eighth grader and transgender male met with district staff regarding changing preferences, requesting to change in the boys’ locker room, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline. Bromirski said the district did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s follow-up question in February on whether there was a transgender student that caused the closures since it was a question that would identify students based on gender, race or ethnicity.

Superintendent’s report: “I do want to provide a little more context for everyone,” Bromirski said, responding to public comment at the meeting. “During the pandemic, when we returned back to school, we did not have students changing for P.E. classes for two years.” Last fall, the district attempted to return to changing in locker rooms, particularly at the middle schools and the high school. “At the middle schools, we did receive communication about students, for a variety of reasons, not wanting to change or feeling uncomfortable about changing in front of their classmates,” Bromirski said. He said school administrators have been working on finding options for privacy, including having an architectural firm take a look at the locker rooms. There are also accommodations available for students, such as changing in a bathroom. Before ending his report, Bromirski added: “Again, this decision was made back in early January.”

Public comment: Two residents addressed the closures of the locker rooms. “It seems obvious to me there was a breakdown in communication as to how to handle this child’s needs,” Jennifer Augustine Lewis said. Mike Kuhn said schools should be a welcoming and nurturing place for all students. “The way this all came about doesn’t seem like that,” he said.

Board feedback: Board member Grant Keener asked when the locker rooms would be reopened, to which Bromirski responded: “They will be reopened once we’re able to accommodate for the individual privacy that we’re working to accomplish.” Keener encouraged the administration to move fast in finding a solution. “We’re moving into warmer weather. … They should be able to shower, change in the locker room, whatever they want to do.”

Budget: The board heard a budget presentation and discussed next steps. Currently, the district is estimating the total expenditures for the 2023-24 year to be $146.4 million. Revenues are expected to be $142.9 million, not including a potential tax increase. In April, the board will have its final general fund budget presentation as well as a final tax recommendation discussion. On May 9, the board is planning to adopt a resolution to display and advertise the final budget.

Other news: In celebration of Youth Art Month, which aims to emphasize the value of art education and increase community understanding and interest in art during the month of March, students from all district schools showcased various works they have created in art class. Their artwork will be displayed in the district board room and schools will also host art shows between March and May.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will meet for its next regular board meeting, April 11.