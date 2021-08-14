When: Hempfield School District board meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The district’s health and safety plan leaves wearing masks up to each individual, and parents are conflicted about the plan. Several residents addressed the board, the majority of them calling for masks to be optional. Others urged the board to make mask usage a requirement for in-person learning. One of the parents, Jenny Heydt, asked the board to look at the issue from a public health perspective. “Masks are most effective when everyone in a group wears them. I am simply advocating for facial coverings for all elementary level students until they have access to vaccines,” she said.

Why it’s important: Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski asked the board for guidance in the matter. “We have received a lot of emails from the community with strong opinions about masks, and we’re faced with a difficult decision,” he said. The board discussed if updates should be made to the health and safety plan but decided to keep it as it is. With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases putting Lancaster County at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19, masks are a relevant topic as the 2021-22 school year is approaching. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that K-12 schools require masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. A COVID-19 vaccination has yet to be made available for children under 12.

Background: The current health and safety plan, approved at the July 13 board meeting, is letting mask usage be an individual choice. The district’s goal is to keep schools open for in-person learning and to resume measures from before the pandemic.

Quotable: “I don’t understand why we would change the plan. Those who feel comfortable wearing masks can use them, and those who don’t shouldn’t have to. One of my children has been involved in sports all summer long, unmasked, and there hasn’t been any sickness,” board member Dylan Bard said, to which the audience applauded.

Pending enrollments: Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski informed the board about the administration having a challenging time with pending enrollments, making it hard to determine class sizes. They might need to look at additional staffing, which would be an unbudgeted expense. “Based on current numbers, six grade levels are above the threshold we strive to stay at,” he said.

What’s next: The next Hempfield school board committee meeting will be held Sept. 7.