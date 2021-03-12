When: Hempfield School District board meeting, March 9.

What happened: Special education director Denise Galen told the board about the district’s special education efforts, providing data on enrollment, new transitional programs, coronavirus adaptations and the need for additional space for new students needing autism support.

Funding: At the end of the presentation, Galen asked the board to consider moving on authorizing a plan to hire more autism support staff for eight incoming students, presenting two options: contracting with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for around $500,000, or adding the services in-house for a general cost estimated between $300,000 and $350,000. After several board members asked about hiring logistics and available options, the board voted to approve the in-house plan.

Art: Board members viewed a digital presentation for Youth Art Month, a long-celebrated part of the year within the district, and heard educators talking about the importance of art curriculum, and students showing off their work.

Background: In years past, the district had celebrated Youth Art Month with in-person presentations of student work, with many families attending a public school board meeting where young artists were recognized. This year, due to coronavirus limitations, a digital presentation was done instead.