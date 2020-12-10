When: Hempfield school board meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: Board members approved a parameters resolution to refinance a series of 2016 bonds for projected savings of about $300,000. Representatives of financial firms RBC and PFM Group Consulting elaborated on an initial presentation provided at the board’s finance committee meeting Nov. 17. The refinancing plan will be advertised before final approval.

Performance: Board members heard from student council representatives about a 2020 Hempfield High School student variety show that was streamed on YouTube on Dec. 5. The district performance was promoted on the district’s website and social media channels. The link is not available for later viewing because of music copyrights.

Hempfield Foundation: Scott Bishop, executive director of the nonprofit Hempfield Foundation, presented information to the board on fundraising and scholarship programs the foundation pursues.

COVID-19 update: Superintendent Mike Bromirski presented information to the board on new COVID protocols including mask-wearing for student-athletes, and reviewed how case counts will be handled in individual schools moving forward as students have returned from a one-week all-virtual instruction period after Thanksgiving holidays. The full presentation is available on the district’s website.