When: Hempfield school board meeting via Zoom and in person, June 8.

What happened: The board unanimously passed the 2021-22 final budget, which includes a 2% tax increase. Homeowners with a median assessed home value of $193,300 can expect a $63 increase from $3,160 to $3,223 in their tax bill. The $2.4 million deficit will be covered by funds from the general fund balance.

Quotable: “We were very blessed this year with people paying their taxes, so thank you very much,” said Mark Brooks, chief financial and operations officer for the district. “We also appreciate the new members who moved into the community.”

Health and safety: The board approved a motion to end the health and safety plan that has guided the district through the pandemic. The district will create a replacement plan, and officials said they are working toward a normal school opening as much as possible.

Nomination: The board nominated Superintendent Michael Bromirski for the national Superintendent of the Year award. Grant Keener, vice president of the board, read a letter from Mike Donato, board president, lauding Bromirski’s leadership in his three years at the helm of the district but particularly during the past school year driven by COVID-19. The board said Bromirski provided relative stability and success for the entire Hempfield community with three learning options in place before the start of the year, including full time in-person learning selected by 70% of district families.

Quotables: “In the absence of a county health department, Mr. Bromirski interacted with officials from the county’s largest hospital and received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to consult directly with that hospital on district health matters,” Keener said. Bromirski responded, “This could not have been done without this amazing team I work with. From the beginning, there was always a determination, not just from me but from everyone, to make sure that our kids get the education they deserve.”

Up next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. July 13.