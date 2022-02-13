When: Hempfield school board meeting, Feb. 8, in person and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Superintendent Michael Bromirski reported on the COVID-19 testing clinic that opened the first week of January. After experiencing high demand, the clinic now stays open three days per week instead of two.

Why it’s important: After hearing from the community about the challenges of finding a place to get tested, the district partnered with Quest Diagnostics to open a COVID-19 testing clinic to ensure opportunities for individuals to get tested. The clinic is in the Hempfield administration building.

Quotable: “We were able to find another nurse to come in, and provide the support to do that. There was significant demand, all appointments were filled,” Bromirski said. He pointed out that in the last week or two, there has been a decline in cases as well as the number of testing requests. The administration will monitor the situation and scale back if necessary. “The good news is regardless if we have to scale back, the nurse will help support school nurses in our buildings,” he said.

Rescue funds: The administration said the district has until March 1 to submit the grant for the third installment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, totaling $6.1 million. “There are specific requirements as to what you do with those dollars,” Bromirski said. The district is eligible for a total $10.96 million, including previous relief funds.

Public input: District resident Stacey Hernandez said funds should be used to keep children safe by placing monitors in school bathrooms. “I know it would be an extra expense but we got all that ESSER money, we could use that money to keep our children safe instead of spending it on testing sites. We are not a medical facility and should not have them in our schools,” she said.

Preliminary budget: Board member and finance committee Chair Jim Maurer informed the board the 2022-23 preliminary budget was discussed at the finance committee meeting, and a resolution approving this budget will be an action item at the Feb. 16 policy & legal/education & programs committee meeting, which will be attended by the full board. The total spending plan in the proposed preliminary budget is $137.2 million, instruction taking up the largest bulk of this at $86.3 million. The district’s current tax millage rate is 16.67 mills, and the proposed 2022-23 real estate tax rate in the preliminary budget is 17.32, a 3.9 % increase. The total estimated ending fund balance and budgetary reserve is $20.8 million. The final budget will be submitted in June.