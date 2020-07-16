When: Hempfield school board meeting, July 14.

What happened: The board reviewed a tentative reopening plan for the district with a goal of opening schools for in-person instruction in August, while also offering families a virtual learning option.

Public comment: Several residents addressed the board with requests and suggestions, some urging caution, others stressing the importance of classroom learning. Some asked for improvement in virtual learning systems, and some cited studies downplaying the health threat to student-age children, including some suggesting there have been few or no reported cases of a child infecting an adult with COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide.

Flexibility: Superintendent Mike Bromirski stressed the importance of addressing ongoing changes in data and recommendations moving toward the start of the new school year. “We want to be flexible and adaptable as we move forward with this,” Bromirski said, citing collaborative effort in planning.

Surveys: District communications director Shannon Zimmerman presented the results of a completed survey of hundreds of students, educators and parents that found a majority of responses fell in the middle of a sliding scale for how much social distancing precautions need to be done in schools. A future survey, Zimmerman said, will ask all parents of district students to report their intentions to either send children back to schools in August, or elect a cyberlearning option.

Board input: In over an hour of review, board members and administrators discussed difficulties in safely transporting students, screening students and how a plan will address those challenges. Plan documents show that as of right now, the district plans to require students and teachers to wear masks in the classroom when 6-foot distancing is not possible. There is a detailed protocol for students going to the nurse’s office. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after every morning and afternoon run with additional cleaning of high-touch areas.

Quotable: “We are all in this together,” board President Michael Donato said.

Next steps: Administrators will continue to review plans as August approaches, with attention to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and recommendations. Bromirski said district personnel hope to get key input from medical professionals in the county next week. Hempfield’s district’s reopening plan and survey results are posted on the district website.