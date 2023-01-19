When: Hempfield school board board meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: The board, in a 7-0 vote, approved a resolution stating the district will not raise real estate taxes more than 4.8%, which is the state index allowed for Hempfield in the 2023-24 school year.

Why it’s important: By the end of January, districts will need to either adopt a resolution stating they will not adopt a final budget with a rate increase greater than the Act 1 index or make a public draft of their preliminary budget.

Background: The index, calculated by the state Department of Education, limits the ability of school districts to raise property taxes above a certain level. Every school district’s index is calculated separately each fiscal year and is determined by wage inflation — a measure of both the base index and a district adjustment.

Preliminary budget: Board members heard a preliminary budget presentation from Mark Brooks, district chief financial and operations officer. The budget, at this point without a real estate tax increase, estimates $140.1 million in revenues, most of which comes from local real estate tax, and $146.1 million in expenditures. Increasing the real estate tax millage rate by 4.8% would generate about $4.2 million in revenue.

Deficit: Expenditures are projected to exceed revenues in the 2023-24 budget. Primary cost drivers, Brooks said, include $5 million to capital reserve, $1.8 million increase in salaries, $1.5 million for a new elementary English language arts program now underway, and increased supply costs.

Quotable: “This budget ... is assuming no tax increase. So we still have work to do,” Superintendent Michael Bromirski said after the presentation.

Next steps: Over the next finance committee meetings, the board will discuss the budget in depth. On March 14, the board is looking to have the final general fund budget presentation before approving the spending plan. The board also approved Brooks’ resignation, due to retirement, effective March 13. Hempfield school board will meet for its next regular board meeting, Feb. 14, in the district administration building.