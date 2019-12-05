When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: The board welcomed two new members elected in November — Dylan Bard and Patrick Wagner — as part of its annual reorganization. Bard and Wagner replace Bill Otto, the former board president, and Dan Forry Sr. Otto leaves the board after eight years of service; Forry served for 25 years and ten months.
Offices: The board voted to elect Michael Donato president and Grant Keener vice president in a split vote.
Public meetings: The board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the first and second Tuesdays of each month, at the district office, 200 Church St., Landisville.
Professional services: The board approved hiring Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP as special counsel on an as-needed basis, and Kegel, Kelin, Almy & Lord LLP as bond counsel and special counsel. In comments after the meeting, Hempfield interim spokesperson Kimberly Snyder said the board did not need to reapprove Trout, Ebersole and Groff as auditor or Fox Rothschild LLP as solicitor. Auditor and solicitor services and other similar professional services, she said, are chosen on a multiyear rotation process.