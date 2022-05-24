When: Hempfield school board meeting, May 10, in the administration building and via Zoom.

What happened: Linda Johnston, board member and chair of the education and programs committee, informed the board that the committee has been discussing the process that is used when selecting reading materials for students.

Why it’s important: Over the past months, several parents during public comments have asked about how library books and course materials for students are selected. Following a discussion during the last policy/legal and education/programs committee meeting in April, the board tasked the administration with better communicating to parents on the book choices offered to students, as well as keeping consistency among all grade levels.

Quotable: “They are beginning to add more notifications for parents, so they can see which books are being discussed,” Johnston said.

Book rationales: A book rationale form is completed for books that are being used in the English language arts courses. After new courses were approved last fall, teachers started reading and evaluating texts. These texts are shared with the district’s English language arts coordinator and supervisor of secondary curriculum, who review all texts and analyze how they fit into the overall grades seven to 12 curriculum. Recommended curricular materials will be on display for public review in the board room at the administration building for 30 days ahead of anticipated board approval at the next regular board meeting.

Failed motion: One of the items on the board’s list of financial action items was to approve Fox Rothschild LLP as district solicitor in a contract term from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Board member Dylan Bard asked to vote on the approval separately. Board member Jim Maurer made a motion to approve Fox Rothschild LLP, but the motion did not receive a second by any board members. As a result, the motion failed.

Athletic policy: Bob Mellinger, a former Hempfield school board president, talked to the board during the public comment section regarding transgender students’ participation in athletics, asking the board to create a policy that will benefit the majority. “It’s coming up on one year since the board was asked to make a decision when it comes to transgender athletes to participate in sports, and to my knowledge, no policy has been set. ... You’re here to represent the wishes of the people that have elected you,” he said.

What’s next: The school board will meet for their next regular board meeting June 14.