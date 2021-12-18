When: Hempfield school board meeting, Dec. 14, held at the district administration building and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Board member Dylan Bard made a motion to amend the health and safety plan to recommend quarantine, not require it. After discussion, the board ultimately decided to table the motion, 7-0, and vote on it at the Dec. 21 joint buildings and grounds/finance committee meeting.

Why it’s important: Lancaster County on Dec. 14 reported 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations, breaking the former pandemic high from December 2020.

Background: The district states in its current health and safety plan it will adhere to any existing, valid and legal/binding order from the state Department of Health regarding contact tracing, isolation and quarantining. If a student or staff member is identified as a close contact and they are unvaccinated or unmasked, they can be released from quarantine at home on day 7 if they were tested on or after day 5 and the test was negative.

Other districts: As requested by the board, Superintendent Michael Bromirski came with an update on what protocols other districts across Lancaster and Lebanon counties follow. According to the update, eight districts are following quarantine expectations from the state department, and 14 districts are recommending quarantine for close contacts.

Sunshine Act: Since voting on this was not listed as an action item on the board’s agenda, board President Grant Keener let the public speak before they made a decision. The Sunshine Act requires boards to provide an opportunity for meaningful public comment before all official action. The number of speakers, however, was limited to four, with two minutes each. Bromirski recommended the administration create a draft the board can vote at a future meeting.

Public comment: Eleven community members spoke during the first round of public comments, four during the second round, most of them addressing the health and safety plan. District resident Amy Moreno said she was extremely disappointed the board made what she called a “misguided motion.” She said, “If the kids are in school, they’re affecting other kids.” Rebecca Jenkins asked the board to move forward with the motion. “My daughter has been quarantined multiple times. She’s missed a ton of work,” she said.

Refinancing update: It’s been projected that the district would save about $500,000 by refinancing bonds, something the board approved in September. Board member Jim Maurer mentioned it is now estimated the district will save more. “Our initial results indicate that we will save approximately $100,000 more,” he said.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will vote on the motion to amend the health and safety plan Dec. 21 at the district administration building.