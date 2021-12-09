When: Hempfield school board reorganization and committee of the whole meeting, Dec. 7, held in person and livestreamed.

What happened: Magisterial District Judge Brian E. Chudzik swore in five board members who were elected in November.

New and returning members: Richard Garber and Justin Wolgemuth are new to the board. Garber will be the representative for safety and security, and Wolgemuth will serve as the board’s Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison. Returning members are Michael Donato, Linda Johnston, and Charles Merris.

Board leadership: During the reorganization meeting, former school board President Michael Donato made a motion to nominate Grant Keener as the new president, a motion that was passed 9-0. Patrick Wagner was elected vice president, also in a 9-0 vote. Keener previously served as vice president.

Quotable: “I want to properly thank Donato. He has led the board through some of the most challenging times any of us can remember,” Keener said.

COVID-19: During his report, Superintendent Michael Bromirski brought up recent numbers. As of Dec. 6, there have been 309 cases that the administration has been made aware of. An active school-reported case is defined as a student or staff member who was in school during the contagious period, two days before the onset of symptoms, and still in their isolation period. There are some challenges with delays in COVID-19 test results. The demand for tests is high and there have been some struggles for students being able to get their test results back in time in order to return to school if tests are negative. Quarantine and contract tracing protocols were briefly discussed, and Bard asked if it was time to reevaluate them. The board will get an update from the administration on their next voting meeting.

2022 meeting dates: The meeting schedule will change next year. The board will go from having committee of the whole meetings every first Tuesday of the month and regular meetings second Tuesdays to only having regular meetings once a month. Several standing committee meetings are being combined. The schedule was approved 8-1, with Johnston opposing.

What’s next: The board will have its last regular school board meeting of the year Dec. 14 at Centerville Elementary School.