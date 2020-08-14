When: Hempfield school board meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: The board reviewed a Hempfield “ReuKnighting” reopening plan approved Aug. 4, in which district families choose between an in-school experience for students or from several virtual school options. District communications director Shannon Zimmerman said information about schedule/classroom assignments and transportation assignments will be available in a digital tool called PowerSchool on Aug. 17. Parents and guardians who do not have an existing PowerSchool account will receive printed letters mailed Aug. 14 with the same information. Administrators encouraged families to sign up for PowerSchool.

District statement on reopening, released Aug. 13: “As we have gained more information about (Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health recommendations), we have learned that our reopening plan aligns with the new recommendation because we have worked to reduce the number of students in our buildings and are offering a blended learning model … we want to reiterate that we are staying on the pathway of offering these four learning options beginning on August 25, 2020!”

Advocacy for district data: Superintendent Mike Bromirski informed board members that he is seeking specific COVID-19 case rate data for the district’s enrollment areas from the appropriate state offices. The detailed data, he said, can help the district to keep evaluating safety and realities around school operations. The district is also getting routine updates from local medical professionals from the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health network.

Safety precautions: Key safety procedures at district schools will include facial coverings, hand sanitizer, additional cleaning measures, social distancing whenever possible and enhanced personal protective equipment. Details on the plan are available at the district’s website.

Hiring: The board approved hiring Jason Hoffman as the new elementary curriculum supervisor. This role oversees the creation, implementation and assessment of the district’s comprehensive elementary curriculum.