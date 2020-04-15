When: School board meeting, April 14.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, school board members reviewed plans for continuing virtual education for students and grading guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Superintendent Mike Bromirski and assistant superintendents Maria Hoover and Tab Musser presented what that might look like.

Board input: As administrators stressed that no students should be academically penalized for outcomes arising from the new coronavirus learning models, board members questioned plans for grading that weigh the fourth quarter of the year differently than in the past in order to promote student success.

Comments: “(The virtual learning environment) created challenges … there’s also some opportunity there for us to take advantage of this time that we are at home … we’re all beginners,” said Musser, describing efforts to adjust instruction during school closures. “These are challenging times for everyone,” said Hempfield 11th grader Carson Brodbeck, speaking during public comment to ask the board to consider pass/fail as a grading option. “I’m supportive of what you’ve set up so far,” board member Adam Aloisi told administrators.

Graduation: Bromirski said the district has not canceled its graduation venue contract with Franklin & Marshall College for June, although some virtual backup solutions are on the table. “We are very hopeful,” he said. “We want to make sure that what we do honors the class of 2020. They’ve earned it.”