When: School board meeting Jan. 14.
What happened: The board voted unanimously to approve a proposed preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year with a spending plan of approximately $130.36 million. A 4.1% tax increase is included in the preliminary budget.
Background: In December, the board had approved advertising the preliminary budget with the tax increase in order to close a projected deficit of over $500,000. District officials stressed at the time that the tax increase is not yet final.
The cost: The district’s current tax millage rate is 16.34 mills, or $3,260 per year for a property assessed at $200,000. A 4.1% increase would raise the millage rate to 17.071, for a tax increase of approximately $160 per year for the same property.
What’s next: The board plans to vote on final budget adoption in June. A proposed final budget is available to the public at the district office.