When: Hempfield school board meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: The school board approved a preliminary budget for 2021-22 that will be advertised for public review before adoption in February and filing with the state Department of Education. The preliminary budget, with a projected spending plan of over $131 million, contains a $2.6 million deficit. It is not yet known what a possible tax increase would be or whether the district will seek special exceptions to raise taxes above the state’s Act 1 tax cap.

Costs: Major expenses in the proposed preliminary budget include $57.9 million in salaries and $38.6 million in employee benefits, along with $11 million for “other services” and $9 million for “other use of funds.”

Next steps: After advertisement and pending approval of the preliminary budget, the board will plan to consider a final budget for adoption in June.

How to find full budget online: On the district’s homepage, choose the “school board” tab (second from right on top menu) and select “current agenda and documents” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down slightly to the top of the “school board agenda” and look to the right for a small zipped file icon titled “January 2021 documents.” Single-click on the hyperlink and open the zipped folder, considering all cybersecurity requirements. From the main folder, “January 2021 website documents,” double-click to open. Choose the folder “superintendents report” and double-click. The presentation is a PDF titled: “preliminary budget January_011221.”