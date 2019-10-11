When: School board meeting, Oct. 8.
What happened: Board President Bill Otto said in a prepared statement the board and district teachers’ union have made “good progress in the past few days with finalizing an agreement shortly.”
Background: Teachers in the district have been working without contract since June 30. At the Oct. 1 school board meeting, the district said parties are working with a state mediator to resolve collective bargaining issues.
Board president’s statement: “As we’ve said before, we support our teachers, and desire to negotiate a balanced settlement that provides fair compensation to them in a fiscally responsible, sustainable manner.”
Public comment: Hempfield parent Heather Petrasek addressed the board to ask why tables at the Centerville Middle School are small, round tables rather than longer tables with more seating, which, she said, would be more inclusive for student groups.
Enrollment: Superintendent Michael Bromirski presented data to the board on an enrollment realignment project planned to keep elementary school student counts equitable. Bromirski showed short-term projections of significant new housing to be built in the Landisville and Mountville areas, and longer-term projections of development in the Farmdale Elementary area.
Timeline: Bromirski said the district will continue researching the project with consulting firm DecisionInsite in 2019 and 2020, finalizing efforts and bringing board recommendations in the fall of 2020, with a projected board decision in December of 2020 and implementation beginning in January of 2021.