When: Hempfield school board meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: School board members heard from members of the Hempfield Marching Knights, the district’s marching band, about the recent performance of a version of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Board member Linda Johnston praised the band’s focus and hard work. Board member Jim Maurer talked about their passion and love for music. And board member Grant Keener noted the choreography and other aspects of what he called a “magnificent performance.”

Quotable: “You came together as a band … it was truly top-notch,” Superintendent Mike Bromirski said.

COVID-19 update: In keeping with a protocol to release numbers at the first board meeting of each month, Bromirski reported that from Aug. 19 to Nov. 4, the district contacted the state Health Department 20 times over COVID-19 cases. He pointed out that the district has around 6,800 students, 1,500 staffers and 11 buildings, with 46 school days and 53 teacher days elapsed. “We’re trying to remain vigilant,” Bromirski said, citing higher case counts within the state in recent days.