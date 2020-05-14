When: Hempfield school board meeting, May 12.

What happened: Board members reviewed plans to handle graduation during the unprecedented limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual graduation event is set for June 2. However, Superintendent Mike Bromirski said the district is committed to offering this year’s graduates an in-person event some time in the future. “We are not giving up on that,” Bromirski said.

Quotable: “The administration at the high school is doing a great job putting all of the pieces together. …It’s going to be a special time,” district spokesperson Shannon Zimmerman said of the virtual grad event.

Schools update: Bromirski said staff are preparing for the end of the school year as the district continues to offer students virtual learning, planning for iPad drop-off and other logistics. He also mentioned an upcoming virtual event to honor 39 district retirees.

Personnel: Board members welcomed Karen Hall as the district’s new director of human resources. Hall started May 11.

What’s next: The school board’s next meeting will be moved to June 3 because of the virtual graduation event.