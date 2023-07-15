When: Hempfield school board meeting, July 11. Board member Pat Wagner was absent.

What happened: In an 8-0 vote, the board approved proceeding with updates to the secondary math course and English language development (English as a second language) curriculum.

Background: In June, Katherine Deisley, secondary curriculum supervisor, shared that the math updates are intended to reach all students, providing support as they enter different fields after high school. The new English language development curriculum will address the core content standards for the state and the English language proficiency guidelines. The curriculum will enhance all levels of the program and help with writing consistency, which is an area of need, said Svetlana Sagalov-Feldman, English language development coordinator.

More: The district will replace math analysis honors with advanced placement pre-calculus, College Prep Algebra 3/Trigonometry with college algebra, and college prep calculus with business calculus. Additionally, officials proposing to add math for trade and math for medical careers courses.

By the numbers: Revised high school math courses will cost $35,100, which is part of the 2023-24 budget. New courses would cost approximately $38,050, pending textbook and material selection and would be presented to the board for the 2024-25 school year. English language development programs cost $31,765, also part of the 2023-24 budget.

Sponsorships: With an 8-0 vote, the board approved contracts through Market Street Sports Group with Student Transportation of America and Tomlinson Bomberger to provide sponsorships for extracurricular facilities. The contract with Student Transportation of America would assist in naming rights and signage for the Hempfield High School softball field, totaling $7,500. The contract with Tomlinson Bomberger would assist with end-zone signage at the Hempfield High School Georgelis Law Firm Stadium for $4,000. Both contracts are in effect from July 1, 2023 through July 1, 2024.

What’s next: The school board will meet for an education and programs committee meeting at 5 p.m. July 20. The policy, personnel and legal committee will meet in August.