When: Hempfield school board meeting, May 5.

What happened: The school board voted to approve the advertising of a proposed final budget for the 2020-21 school year. With total projected revenues of $122,185,050 and total projected expenditures of $128,776,643, the proposed budget includes a $6.5 million deficit. This budget assumes a 1% tax increase for a real estate millage change from 16.347 to 16.510, which would increase the annual tax bill of a property valued at $200,000 by $33 annually.

What’s next: The board will vote on a final budget no later than June 30.

District’s position: “With so many revenue unknowns as a result of COVID-19, we are looking at a variety of possibilities to close (the deficit gap), including evaluating all open staffing positions, conducting line item expense reviews related to new programming and purchasing requests, and investigating ways to reduce costs through our transportation budget,” district spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman wrote in a May 7 statement.

Next steps: Prior to the June 30 meeting, district officials will continue to review and refine the budget, with a finance committee meeting scheduled later this month. Zimmerman said the district will monitor the Lancaster County unemployment rate and wait to receive official confirmation about a state basic education subsidy that may change the numbers.