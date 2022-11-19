When: Hempfield school board regular meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: The board decided to table the second reading of a policy maintaining professional adult-student boundaries. The motion passed 8-1, with board President Grant Keener opposing.

The policy: Part of the policy that was up for a second reading states: “In order to maintain professional boundaries, adults shall ensure that their interactions with students are appropriate.” Examples of prohibited conduct that violates professional boundaries include, but are not limited to the following: disclosing personal, sexual or employment concerns; and disclosing other private matters not related to the educational process.

Public comment: Jennifer Lewis, district parent, said the policy is incomplete in the way it’s written and asked that the word “personal” would be changed to something more nuanced. “Personal details are shared all the time between teachers and students. We only need to look as far as the get-to-know-you activities teachers do at the start of the school year,” she said. Lewis pointed out that her child knows his teacher is married and has kids, and that another teacher is a Christian. “Christianity is embedded in Lancaster County, but not all teachers fall into that category. I believe those teachers are left vulnerable with the policy as it is written. If a teacher can feel safe saying I’m Mrs. Martin, my husband’s name is Tom, we’re Christians, and we have two kids; another teacher ought to be just as safe saying she’s Mrs. Martin, her wife is Jill, and that they have two kids.”

Discussion: Keener voted to approve the second reading of the policy because of the significant amount of time on it. The word “personal” can be found in both the current policy and the proposed revised policy. Board member Jim Maurer said he would like to see the policy for further review after hearing concerns from the public regarding the language and potential exposure to the teachers. Board member Linda Johnston agreed, saying: “This is a difficult quandary, when we talk about who can say what when. I don’t know if it’s clear enough. I wonder if the staff understand what the parameters are because honestly, I’m not sure I do.”

Upgrades: The board approved a contract with Sage Technology Solutions Inc. for upgrades and replacement of Centerville Elementary School and Centerville Middle School building intercom systems. The cost of the project is $97,147 and includes parts, labor, and integration with phone and alarm systems in both buildings.

Discipline committee: Policies have been a frequent theme during board meetings the past year. The district has created a discipline committee consisting of board members, staff, four parents and three high school students. The committee, led by Assistant Superintendent Tab Musser, will discuss and review the role of board policy. At their first meeting, Oct. 17, potential revisions to a student discipline policy, were brought up. The next meeting will focus on student handbooks.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will meet for its regular board meeting and reorganization meeting on Dec. 6.