When: Hempfield school board meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: Board member Linda Johnston gave an update from the district’s reading pilot programs. They are currently piloting two programs, myView/myPerspective by Savaas, and Wit & Wisdom.

Why it’s important: The purpose of piloting these programs is to compare and evaluate what is and is not working. They have the ability to customize, swap out texts, or change instructional materials. The board will be updated throughout the year about the pilots. The decision of selecting a program at the end of the pilots will be based on teacher feedback and data on the effectiveness of the programs.

Background: Both programs were selected because of their track record to show improvement on high-level assessments. Age appropriateness for books within the district have been part of the discussion, both during committee meetings and regular board meetings the past months.

Public comment: Five community members and district parents addressed the board regarding books and curriculum. Three of them expressed dissatisfaction with material within the district. “If I’m going to watch, say, ‘Game of Thrones,’ I will not have the children in the room, and I have a lock code so that they can not watch it. This material I’m finding in all the school libraries far surpasses what you’ve seen on that show,” Stacey Hernandez said. The titles “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, “Push” by Sapphire, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson were brought up. As for the last title, Superintendent Michael Bromirski said this book is not at the high school.

Quotable: “What we’re hearing here tonight is to me just further evidence of parents wanting to undermine public education, and I am very concerned about whether our teachers are going to stick around. Are we really going to vet every single title in the library? Are we going to vet every single example that teachers provide in the classroom?” district parent Jean Pretz said.

Student council: This school year’s student council officers presented themselves at the meeting, highlighting upcoming events as well as goals for the year. Council will have two meetings with the administration each month, keeping them up to date with events and passing on concerns and questions from the student body. When asked by Bromirski how the first few weeks of school have been, the students said it’s a different energy across the high school. “It is markedly different from previous years. I have not spent a year in high school without COVID-19, so I can’t really compare to a normal school year, but it’s really improved since the last two years,” said James Yan, student council’s treasurer. This year’s student council officers are: President Maguire Younes, Vice President Riana Ramani, Secretary Mariana Agadis, and Yan.

ESSER funds: The board approved the use of $197,330 of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to purchase 4,390 styluses for iPads to be used in elementary classrooms to supplement instructional programs.

What’s next: The school board will meet next Oct. 11.