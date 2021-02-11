When: Hempfield School board meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Board members reviewed an update on the district’s food service program, in which food services director Brian Rathgeb and Marie Wickersham of SOS Consulting detailed the challenges of maintaining financial solvency in the coronavirus era. The food services program, they said, suffered $238,000 in losses in the past school year, and the district has been carrying an additional $383,000 in back debt ever since pulling out of the National School Lunch program in 2014.

Details: Wickersham and Rathgeb described product shortages, the need to socially distance diners, declines in the district’s breakfast program, and all of the losses from the sudden closure of schools last March. Bright spots on the horizon include a new coffee station and curbside meal pickups, as well as a Seamless Summer Option waiver program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wickersham said it’s not uncommon for a district to lose money during the pandemic, and both presenters commended the dedication of the school’s food services staff.

Student affairs: Student council members talked to the board about plans for the next year, including student focus groups to promote equity and inclusion, multicultural months and a spring food drive.

Pandemic update: Superintendent Mike Bromirski explained changes to the districts COVID-19 online dashboard, and mentioned a new internal testing pilot in which tests processed at LGH labs will have less than a two-day turnaround.