When: Hempfield school board meeting, April 11.

What happened: The board heard a presentation from Jason Hoffman, elementary curriculum supervisor, on two English language arts programs the district is piloting — Savvas and Wit & Wisdom. After several months of using the programs in classroom settings, staff is recommending that the district adopt Wit & Wisdom.

Why it matters: Teachers have expressed a “dire need” for an ELA program that allows for consistency across grade levels, Hoffman said. High levels of student engagement and excitement about reading are some of the positive experiences staff has seen after piloting the program.

Cost: For a six-year license and all upfront costs, the price tag for Wit & Wisdom would be just over $1.3 million. The district would use $535,589 of its pandemic relief funds to pay for the program, and the cost to the district would be $800,150.

Background: Writing is an area of need within Hempfield’s elementary schools, based on previous PSSA scores, Hoffman said. When starting the process of looking into new ELA programs to pilot 18 months ago, Savvas and Wit & Wisdom were chosen from lists of highly rated programs by EdReports, a nonprofit that helps educators evaluate materials.

Discussion: Board members gave mixed feedback on Wit & Wisdom. Linda Johnston said she is encouraged after hearing staff members’ experiences using the program. “I’m not going to say dollars don’t matter because we all know they do, and there have been times where I have said ‘why are we spending xyz’ because it doesn’t make sense to me. In this case, it makes perfect sense to me.” Grant Keener expressed concern about spending over a million on something the district doesn’t have a lot of data on yet.

Budget: Next month, the board will adopt a resolution to display and advertise the final budget for 2023-24. Estimated revenues, not including a potential tax increase, are expected to be $141 million. Expenditures are expected to be $145 million.

What’s next: The board will vote on the adoption of Wit & Wisdom during the next finance committee meeting at 5 p.m. April 25, at the district administration building. On May 9, the board will meet for its regular meeting.