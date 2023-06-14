When: Hempfield School District board meeting, June 13.

What happened: The board unanimously adopted the 2023-24 final budget that includes a 2.5% property tax increase.

What it means: The owner of a property with a median assessed value of $196,600 will pay $87 more next school year, resulting in a tax bill of $3,478.

By the numbers: The final budget expenditures are $143.59 million with revenues projected to be $142.86 million, leaving a deficit of $725,478. Superintendent Mike Bromirski said the fund balance will cover the deficit should the district not receive any additional funding. The district’s current real estate millage rate is 17.2579, and the proposed rate would rise to 17.6893 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Next steps: The board will send the final budget to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. It will also be available on the district website for public viewing.

Curriculum update: The board unanimously decided that sixth and seventh graders will pilot the enVision accelerated math program for a year before finalizing a decision on its continuation within the district. EnVision is a subset of the Savvas math program.

Why it matters: Documentation shows students did well on the algebra Keystone exam in eighth grade but did not do as well on the PSSA. The district hopes enVision can help with that.

By the numbers: Training and materials for enVision total $28,000.

What’s next: The district will provide training and coaching for teachers for enVision in the coming year.

Personnel updates: Karen Hall, executive director of human resources and business operations, was unanimously appointed as chief financial and operations officer, effective July 1. Her contract runs through June 2027. Her salary will be $171,000.

Solicitor: In an 8-1 vote, the board hired David Walker, an attorney with Stock and Leader, to represent the district next school year, effective July 1. Board member James Maurer voted against hiring Walker. The district worked with Fox Rothschild in the past school year.

Substitute pay: The board voted unanimously to provide a pay increase to substitutes for 2023-24. Long-term substitutes will receive $190 a day and daily substitutes will receive $130 per day. This is approximately 1.5% higher than last year's rate.