When: School board meeting, March 8, via Zoom and in the administration building.

What happened: The boardroom was turned into a gallery where a few students from each district school were able to show what they have been working on in art class. In addition to the school board and staff, the room was filled with parents and community members viewing art created by students.

Why it’s important: The event is part of the celebration of Youth Art Month, which aims to emphasize the value of art education and increase community understanding and interest in art during the month of March.

Student highlight: Olivia Hollenbach, one of the high school students showcasing her clay artwork, said: “Art is one of the only reasons I want to go to school. It’s the reason I’m continuing my education after high school, and art is the reason why I’m excited for my future.” Some of her work will be at the Lancaster County Young Artist Exhibit at the Lancaster Museum of Art. The exhibit runs from March 12 to April 24.

Quotable: “Art for art’s sake is wonderful, art for a living could be that, too,” board member Linda Johnston said. Her daughter is a ceramic artist by trade, and Johnston thanked the teachers at Hempfield for playing a role in her success.

Unisex bathrooms: The district is in the process of creating eight individual unisex bathrooms. Board member Charles Merris informed the board they received a presentation regarding this at the last buildings and grounds committee meeting. Four of the unisex bathrooms will be located at the high school, two at Centerville Middle School, and two at Landisville Middle School. The restrooms will be available to anyone in the school buildings.

COVID-19: The district closed its COVID-19 testing clinic March 11 due to a significant decline in demand. The administration is also recommending removing the COVID-19 dashboard from the school district’s website, which the board supported. Superintendent Michael Bromirski pointed out the importance of students and staff staying home if they are sick.

What’s next: The school board will meet for their next regular board meeting April 12.

— Melissa Frost, For LNP | LancasterOnline