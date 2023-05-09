When: Hempfield school board meeting, April 25.

What happened: The meeting began with public comments from three parents who were there to discuss the merits of Wit & Wisdom, a new elementary language arts curriculum that is being considered for adoption. Parental responses to the curriculum at the board meeting were mixed but mostly positive.

Program description: Wit & Wisdom is a K-8 curriculum being piloted in classrooms around Hempfield. When LNP reached out to Jason Hoffman, Hempfield’s elementary curriculum supervisor, to ask how many classrooms were involved in the pilot, he replied, “We will be sharing more information about Wit & Wisdom at the upcoming board meeting on Tuesday, May 9.” Great Minds is the publisher of the curriculum. According to its website, Wit & Wisdom is “a comprehensive K–8 English language arts curriculum crafted to help students build the knowledge and skills they need to be successful readers, exceptional writers, and effective communicators.”

The cost: The curriculum would cost just over $1.3 million, LNP previously reported, but staff would be meeting with representatives from Great Minds to see if that cost could be lowered.

Public comment: “I just love how this curriculum reaches out to the kids,” Roni Jevens, a mother of two, said. “It requires such a high level of thought from the students, and that’s what I want for my kids. It’s not just memorizing, it’s about their ability to think.” Joseph Marks also expressed support for Wit & Wisdom, saying his daughter has had a positive experience with it. His daughter’s class had a long-term substitute teacher this school year. Marks said it was easy for both teachers to “pick up right where they left off without skipping a beat, and this made the transitions that much easier on our child and her classmates.” Fae Skuya, a mother of two, was more skeptical and argued that there is not enough data to support adopting it. “If Wit & Wisdom is as dynamic as advertised, why aren’t there more results readily available,” she asked the board.

Approval delayed: The board decided to delay a vote on adoption of Wit & Wisdom until the May 9 meeting at the request of Assistant Superintendent Doug Dandridge. He explained that in the time since the vote was initially planned for April 25, some questions have been raised about the costs of shipping and handling, data collection about the success of the pilot program, and some differences between online and print materials in the curriculum.

Budget presentation: The board also heard a budget presentation for the 2023-24 school year from Karen Hall, executive director of human resources and business operations for Hempfield. Hall presented the board with two possibilities for balancing the $145 million budget and putting money into capital reserves through a real estate tax increase. A 3% increase would balance the budget and put $5 million into capital reserves while costing taxpayers on average $102 per year. A 2% increase would balance the budget and give the district $4 million for the capital reserves with a $68 per year average cost to taxpayers. Hall said that, due to natural growth, the district’s deficit has decreased to $2.7 million.

Board debate: Board member Justin Wolgemuth argued that an increase in the 3% range would make for better planning and put future boards in a stronger position to pay for future projects and potentially avoid a more painful tax increase down the line. “I would just suggest we do the right thing and plan, and maybe push the taxes closer to the 3% range,” Wolgemuth said. Board member Charles Merris argued that this early in the process a 2% or 3% increase won’t make a big difference in the longterm. “Why over-burden the taxpayers now when it may not be necessary,” he said.

What’s next: The board passed a resolution recommending a 3% tax increase be moved forward for a vote. That vote will be on at the next board meeting on May 9. This amount could still be adjusted at that meeting.