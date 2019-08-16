When: School board meeting, Aug. 13.
What happened: Board members discussed strategy for handling student enrollment changes during a K-6 enrollment presentation by Assistant Superintendent Maria Hoover. The presentation, which is available on the district website, shows several grade levels in multiple schools have student enrollment counts near a self-imposed maximum the district tries to implement: 25 students per class section for K-2 and 27 students for grades three to six.
Recommendations: Administrators are suggesting adding a class to Centerville Elementary School’s first grade, which would require hiring an additional teacher not currently budgeted, and adding a part-time instructor at Lancaster Primary Center, which is budgeted.
Board input: Board member Grant Keener called adding another teacher a “pretty expensive solution to a pretty small problem” and several board members voiced concerns about additional hiring and suggested looking for research that shows benefits of smaller class sizes in general.
Next steps: Hoover said the administration will continue to monitor class sizes as pending enrollment requests come in as the school year approaches.