When: Hempfield school board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: During the board’s committee of the whole meeting, Superintendent Michael Bromirski brought up a letter he received from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Oct. 1. Last month, ChildLine received about 50 reports for masking. The letter was focused around individuals across the state reporting child abuse cases when it comes to students being asked to put a mask on in school.

Why it’s important: There are concerns about false reports, tying up already limited resources, and leaving child welfare professionals with less time to investigate true reports of abuse. While Pennsylvania’s child protective services law describes obstructing a child’s breathing as child abuse, mask-wearing for children age 2 and older does not obstruct breathing and is not considered child abuse. In earlier board meetings, some community members have said masking children in school is a form of child abuse.

Background: The current mask mandate requires all individuals to wear a mask inside school buildings unless they have an approved exemption form. Bromirski informed the board that at no time do staff members physically put a mask on a student. If students don’t have an exemption form and show up without a mask, the administration lets them know there are masks available, as well as follow up with parents and guardians.

Discussion: Board member Bill Otto asked about the implications a report of child abuse case can have on the employee, to which Bromirski responded that in the absence of something being proven, there are still impacts, such as having to acknowledge in future job applications that they were subject of an investigation. Board member Linda Johnston pointed out for clarification that the district has a zero-tolerance against child abuse and that the letter was about masking only.

Quotable: “We don’t need our educators wasting time on unfounded reports of child abuse, which are politically motivated. I hope that’s not happening in Hempfield. If it is, if we find out who’s doing it, I absolutely think this district should do everything in its power to encourage the DA (district attorney) to file charges,” board Vice President Grant Keener said.

Masks and vaccines: Fourteen residents spoke during public comments, the majority of them dissatisfied with the mask order and some concerned if vaccines would become the next mandate. “The masks are just the beginning. It’s not about science, it’s about compliance,” Angela Hess said.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will have its next board meeting Oct. 12.