When: Hempfield school board regular meeting, June 14.

What happened: The recommendation to strengthen social-emotional support by adding eight positions went down to four after previous board discussions, and it has now shrunk to one position, as board member Justin Wolgemuth made a motion to remove three of the four positions budgeted for. The motion, which was not an action item on the agenda, passed 5-4. “We have much greater needs in the district from a financial standpoint, that in my opinion, take priority over this,” Wolgemuth said.

The votes: Board members Charles Merris, Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Wolgemuth and board Vice President Pat Wagner voted in favor of the motion. Board President Grant Keener and members Linda Johnston, Jim Maurer and Mike Donato opposed.

Why it matters: The district’s social-emotional task force was created to be proactive and address needs throughout the district, as mental health issues are on the rise. Bullying and safety in schools are also frequent topics during public comment.

Background: In February, the board created the task force, consisting of high school students, board members and district staff. They held several meetings and ultimately came with a recommendation to add one social worker, three school counselors, one security officer, one school resource officer and two school psychologists, totaling $965,725 per year.

Budget: The numbers in the proposed final budget will not change, other than that the amount set aside for three of the four positions, $375,000, will move from salaries and benefits to reserve expenses. The proposed final budget, with a 3.5% tax increase to fund the district’s $137 million spending plan, will be voted on June 28.

Quotables: “What we submit in our budget becomes the basis for special education funding requirements, if I’m not mistaken, whether we use those positions or not. By underreporting that, you continue to underfund special educational initiatives in this district. We don’t receive enough funds from the state to account for even a fraction of all the expenses we have regarding special education,” Maurer said. To this, Wolgemuth responded, “You don’t typically add positions to gain some financial gain on the back-end. So I would respectfully disagree that’s not a reason to just generally add positions to a budget, positions that I don’t see that there’s a direct need for.”

Open meetings law: Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires agencies to provide an opportunity for meaningful public comment before all official action. The agenda was not amended prior to the vote, and there was not an opportunity for public comment. The agenda mentioned “22-23 Budget” in the Superintendent’s report, and it was during this time in the meeting the positions were voted on.

What’s next: The board will vote on the proposed final budget at the next buildings, grounds and finance committee meeting, on June 28.